Citigroup: A Q4 Earnings Beat Is Highly Possible

Jan. 11, 2023 9:07 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)2 Comments
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Citigroup Inc. is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings report on Friday, and we are exceptionally bullish.
  • Continued support from elevated interest rates and an estimated 10% trading revenue recovery sparks enthusiasm.
  • We believe most of the bank's restructuring charges will be phased out of its valuation as they are non-core.
  • Forensic accounting metrics clash. However, a residual income model suggests that Citigroup's stock is tremendously undervalued.
  • Although future dividend compression is possible, Citigroup's total return profile is alluring.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Factor Investing Hub. Learn More »

London Canary Wharf Skyline at sunset

Alphotographic

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter's financial results on Friday morning (January 13). Although we're always wary of what Friday the 13th might offer, we think the bank could beat its earnings estimates or, at the very

Citigroup Q4 earnings estimates

Citi's Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Citigroup Q3 earnings

3rd Quarter Earnings (Citigroup)

VBN

Beneish M-Score (Gurufocus)

Citigroup EPS surprises

EPS Surprises (Seeking Alpha)

Citigroup residual income model

Multistage Residual Income Model (Author's Calculations)

Citigroup Beta 3 years
Data by YCharts

Citigroup dividend estimates

Seeking Alpha

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.39K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis/Smart Beta, Neural Networks, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Investment Horizon: Semi-Annual Coverage.

This is Independent Research and Not Financial Advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.