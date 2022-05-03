Wells Fargo Labors Under $100 Bln Sin Discount

Jan. 11, 2023 9:15 AM ETWFC
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • The Wells Fargo chief executive agreed the bank would pay $3.7 billion to settle with a U.S. consumer finance watchdog.
  • WFC shows what happens when misbehavior becomes a feature rather than a bug.
  • Shareholders have suffered the biggest cost in a less straightforward way: the balance sheet restrictions.

Wells Fargo Bank at Pasadena, California

Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

Charlie Scharf started his new year's resolutions early. The Wells Fargo (WFC) chief executive agreed the bank would pay $3.7 billion to settle with a U.S. consumer finance watchdog at the end

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.45K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.