Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure: A Better Bet In The Oil Industry

Jan. 11, 2023 10:54 AM ETSolaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI)
Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
51 Followers

Summary

  • Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has had another record quarter boosting both the top and bottom line. Current price might be able to offer some value to long-term investors.
  • In an industry driven by the price of a commodity, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is hedged and can pass on expenses to the customers.
  • Instead of revenues decided by the oil price, they are decided by the number of new facilities being built, and I expect the demand will stay strong for them.
  • At the current share price of $9.93, it could offer some value for investors who want exposure to the oil industry but without all the commodity price driven companies.

Aerial view. Piping and tanks of industrial factory

Michael H/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Investment Thesis

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) is operating in the oil industry. Here they are a provider of equipment to larger companies who will further deal with the refinement and processing of oil. At

Product line from SOI

Products From SOI (Investors Presentation)

The product expansion for SOI

Product Expansion (Q3 Earnings Report)

The company highlights for SOI

SOI Company Highlights (Investors Presentation)

The assets that SOI hold

SOI Current Assets (Q3 Earnings Report)

The cash flow for SOI

SOI Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha)

The potential future valuation for SOI

Company Future Valuations (Author's Own Valuations)

This article was written by

Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
51 Followers
My name is Samuel and I write about companies that I believe could provide a long term financial appreciation. I am a full time investor who loves reporting on companies and providing easy to digest articles on them.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.