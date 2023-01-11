This Housing Bust Is Global

Jan. 11, 2023 11:03 AM ETWPS, RWX, WTRE, RWO, IFGL, VNQI, GQRE, SPRE, BLDG, GBLD, CUT, WOOD
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.85K Followers

Summary

  • Canada led the world in the most egregiously inflated home prices in the past few years, but New Zealand, Australia, and Sweden were other top-risk contenders.
  • As spending retracts under the weight of debt and evaporating home equity, commodity demand and global GDP are on the chopping block.
  • Lumber sees the forest through the trees and is leading other commodities to follow.

Silhouette Woman Global Real Estate

Pixsooz/iStock via Getty Images

Canada led the world in the most egregiously inflated home prices in the past few years, but New Zealand, Australia, and Sweden were other top-risk contenders. Now, high debt levels are having similar demand and price-depressing impacts in many countries all

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.85K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.