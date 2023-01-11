Pixsooz/iStock via Getty Images

Canada led the world in the most egregiously inflated home prices in the past few years, but New Zealand, Australia, and Sweden were other top-risk contenders. Now, high debt levels are having similar demand and price-depressing impacts in many countries all at once. See Sweden is facing its 'day of reckoning' as house prices plummet:

"We do expect [house prices] to drop a few more percentage points … So it could go from 20% to 25% perhaps, but if that happens that would mean that it's pretty much the pandemic uptick that is being reversed," Magnusson told CNBC. Sweden isn't the only European country experiencing a plunging property market post-pandemic, with some economists forecasting a similar downturn of between 20% and 25% in Germany.

As spending retracts under the weight of debt and evaporating home equity, commodity demand and global GDP are on the chopping block. Lumber (below since 1998), down more than 75% from the 2021 manic peak, sees the forest through the trees (sorry, I couldn't help it) and is leading other commodities to follow.

Disclosure: No positions

