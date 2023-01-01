Time For Gold Bulls To Take Profits?

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
968 Followers

Summary

  • On a short-term basis, gold, silver and mining stocks are looking overbought and in need of the pullback.
  • The divergence between gold and real yields has again become pronounced, suggesting precious metals markets may have gotten ahead of themselves for the time being.
  • Taking profits or adding downside protection appears prudent at present.
  • Longer-term however, the bull case for gold and precious metals remains strong as real rates should likely inflect lower as 2023 progresses, turning from headwind to tailwind, while speculative positioning and sentiment remain far from any levels indicative of extreme optimism.

Golden calf on a rock

MR1805/iStock via Getty Images

Gold has decoupled from real yields

Back in November, I opined on how gold and precious metals were approaching an excellent contrarian buying opportunity. Since then, gold has rallied roughly 16%, silver 30% and gold miners around 35%. Driven by central

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
968 Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Comments

