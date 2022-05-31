OceanaGold: A Strong Fourth Quarter Expected

Jan. 11, 2023 11:20 AM ETOceanaGold Corporation (OCANF), OGC:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • OceanaGold posted an expected weak third quarter with a gold production of 104,953 Au Oz and 3,581 Tonnes of copper, generating a revenue of $213.9 million.
  • Full-year 2022 production guidance remains at 445K oz to 495K oz gold ounces at an AISC of $1,275 to $1,375 per ounce sold.
  • I recommend buying OCANF at or below $1.90 with possible lower support of $1.78 if the gold price turn bearish.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Pure gold from the mine that was unearthed was placed on the black sand.

Oat_Phawat

Introduction

The Melbourne, Australia-based OceanaGold Corporation (OTCPK:OCANF) reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings results on October 26, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on May 31, 2022.

This article aims to look at the

Table

OCANF 3Q22 Highlights (OCANF Presentation)

Chart

OCANF Gold and Copper price one-year basis (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

OCANF Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading)

OceanaGold reported third-quarter revenue of $213.9 million with a net loss of $6.4 million or $0.01 per diluted share. This quarter's adjusted net profit was $0.01 per share. EBITDA for the quarter was $40.4 million. Also, the adjusted earnings were $0.01 per share, and the operating cash flow was $0.08 per share in the third quarter.

Chart

OCANF Quarterly Free Cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic Free Cash Flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the FCF. The company has indicated a free cash flow loss of $17.1 million.

Chart

OCANF Quarterly Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

OCANF Quarterly production per mine history (Fun Trading)

The AISC jumped significantly this quarter to $1,554 per ounce compared to $1,200 per ounce a year ago.
Chart

OCANF Quarterly Gold price and AISC history (Fun Trading)

Chart

OCANF Quarterly Cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

The Cash and Cash equivalent was $130.2 million in 3Q22. Total debt is $204.2 million in a drawn revolver facility. At the end of the third quarter, Net Debt (including equipment leases) was $174 million, and a satisfactory leverage ratio of 0.48x. The Company had immediately available liquidity of $210.2 million.

Table

OCANF 2022 Guidance (OCANF Presentation)

Chart

OCANF TA chart short-term (Fun Trading SotckCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.79K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term OCANF as explained in my article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.