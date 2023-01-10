Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gilmore O’Neill - Chief Executive Officer

Baisong Mei - Chief Medical Officer

Michelle Robertson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Cheng - JPMorgan

Gilmore O’Neill

Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I am being told to progress, to maintain the clock. And I also understand that I am the last speaker between you and the bar. So even more important that I get this right and follow instructions. Brian, forgive me. I started without you. Sorry.

Brian Cheng

Not a problem.

Gilmore O’Neill

I was under instructions, Brian. Okay. So today, Editas is changing. Editas is changing so that we can be the leader in in vivo programmable gene editing leveraging cutting-edge technology. We aim to deliver therapies that revolutionize the treatment of previously untreatable diseases, improve patients' treatment journeys by simplifying the usability of gene editing and minimize the burden on health care systems, all while developing novel, differentiated medicines.

Today, I am pleased to share our strategy to achieve this vision. The underlying pillars of the strategy are: an expanded focus on hemoglobinopathies and in vivo editing, a strengthened discovery engine focused on in vivo gene editing in multiple cell types and tissues and an increase in business development efforts. And we are well on our way towards this vision as we've begun to execute these changes. In the near term, Editas would expand its focus on hemoglobinopathies in 3 ways, building on our recent clinical success with our EDIT-301 program. We will continue to advance our ex vivo 301 program in sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia. We will pursue milder conditioning regimes to lessen the burden and risks suffered by patients on their clinical journey, and we will pursue in vivo editing of hematopoietic stem cells.

