Piper Sandler Defends Against Pressure With Mid-Market Niche

Jan. 14, 2023 9:00 AM ETPiper Sandler Companies (PIPR)
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • The institutional brokerage business of Piper Sandler actually suffered a fair bit more than other trading businesses out there after considering the Cornerstone contribution.
  • Meanwhile, they delivered great results in their M&A and advisory businesses, and the mid-market and financial/healthcare focus was a win.
  • While there's a lot of operating leverage, mid-market seems to be quite a bit stronger than other segments of the corporate financial markets.
  • Overall, the stock isn't particularly appealing, however, it would be attractive at $100 given the current uncertain timeline on hikes.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 11/1/23

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is a company that we occasionally cover. It's not a pure-play advisory company, doing both brokerage and advisory. Their M&A and advisory business are mid-market and doing particularly well

PIPR 10-Q

Supplemental Business Info (SEC.gov)

PIPR 10-Q

Segment Breakdown (SEC.gov)

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.34K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.