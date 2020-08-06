Johnson & Johnson Is A Better Dividend Stock Than Roche, Despite A 20% Lower Yield

Summary

  • In the first part of this article, I provide easy-to-digest overviews of U.S. pharmaceutical and medical technology giant Johnson & Johnson and Swiss biologics and diagnostics king Roche Holding AG.
  • I will explain which of the two companies is the better choice if you think long-term and focus on dividends that are expected to be used to cover living expenses.
  • I will show why Roche's ownership structure largely disqualifies the stock as a long-term income stock.
  • That said, I will also outline why, aside from the dividend, I still think both stocks are formidable long-term investments.
  • The article also gives a rough indication of JNJ's decline in earnings as a result of the Kenvue spinoff and the impact of litigation costs.

Wirtschaftliche Wachstum

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), the world-renowned healthcare, medical device, and consumer health conglomerate, are rightfully a key component of many dividend growth portfolios. The company's long-term dividend history built on a solid earnings and cash

Debt maturity profile of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] at the end of 2021

Figure 1: Debt maturity profile of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] at the end of 2021 in three-year buckets, compared to its four-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends; note that 0% FCF CAGR was chosen for the purpose of visibility and does not reflect the company's performance (own work)

Debt maturity profile of Roche Holding AG [RHHBY, RHHBF] at the end of 2021

Figure 2: Debt maturity profile of Roche Holding AG [RHHBY, RHHBF] at the end of 2021 in three-year buckets, compared to its four-year average normalized free cash flow after dividends; note that 0% FCF CAGR was chosen for the purpose of visibility and does not reflect the company's performance (own work)

Roche’s [RHHBY, RHHBF] dividend growth track record since 1991

Figure 3: Roche’s [RHHBY, RHHBF] dividend growth track record since 1991 (own work)

Yield on cost projection for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] and Roche

Figure 4: Yield on cost projection for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] and Roche Holding AG using ten-year average dividend growth rates [RHHBY, RHHBF] (own work)

Historical adjusted operating margin of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] and Roche

Figure 5: Historical adjusted operating margin of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] and Roche Holding AG [RHHBY, RHHBF] (own work)

Historical return on invested capital of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] and Roche

Figure 6: Historical return on invested capital of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] and Roche Holding AG [RHHBY, RHHBF] (own work)

Historical cash conversion cycle of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] and Roche

Figure 7: Historical cash conversion cycle of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] and Roche Holding AG [RHHBY, RHHBF] (own work)

Plot of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

Figure 8: FAST Graphs plot of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Plot of Roche Holding AG ADRs representing the non-voting shares [RHHBY]

Figure 9: FAST Graphs plot of Roche Holding AG ADRs representing the non-voting shares [RHHBY] (taken with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNJ, ABBV, AMGN, BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content is for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment advice. It is not my intention to give financial advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor.

