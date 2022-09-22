CVR Energy: Brace For Recession Despite Promising Product Prices

Jan. 11, 2023 12:36 PM ETCVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)2 Comments
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • Global oil prices could remain volatile in 2023, but supply shocks might push prices back to their 2022 highs.
  • The nitrogen fertilizer market is growing steadily, characterized by increasing prices, something which bodes well for the company's margins.
  • It is projected that 2023 may face one of the worst recessions, and statistics show that severe economic downturns affect the oil industry adversely. This poses a significant risk.

usa in recesion

pagadesign/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) and its subsidiaries refine petroleum and produce nitrogen fertilizer in the USA. Last year, the energy industry was one of the best-performing industries due to the high margins resulting from high

Chart
Data by YCharts

Oil prices and invenrory changes

EIA

inventory of crude oil

EIA

US Nitrogen Fertiliser Market

Grand View Research

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.72K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was researched and Written by January Mbuvi. It is not meant to persuade readers to make a purchase or not from the firm. Instead, it reflects my own, personal assessment of the company's development.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.