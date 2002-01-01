Is The 60/40 Portfolio A Thing Of The Past? Not So Fast...

  • In at least 45 years of data, 2022 ranks as one of the worst years for stocks and the absolute worst year for bonds.
  • What does this mean for the 60/40 portfolio? Between 1977 and 2021, the 60/40 mix resulted in an AER of 11.86% for stocks and 6.92% for bonds.
  • In 2022, gold was one of the best assets to have exposure to. The yellow metal was essentially flat for the year, down a negligible 0.28%.
  • Have bond yields peaked? That would be good news for dividends.

Investors who use a 60/40 portfolio had a rough year. In the past, putting 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds has often helped investors hedge against losses in either asset class. But 2022 had other ideas.

2022 was the worst year for U.S. stocks and bonds

Gold remains resilient even as negative yielding debt has evaporated

Yields peaking would be constructive for dividend-paying stocks

Asian airlines have jumped on China's quarantine policy change

Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIRYY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The S&P 500 Stock Index is a widely recognized capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stock prices in U.S. companies. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index is a broad-based flagship benchmark that measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate pass-throughs), ABS and CMBS (agency and non-agency). The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Negative Yielding Debt Market Value Index measures the stock of debt with yields below zero issued by governments, companies and mortgage providers around the world which are members of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index. The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index is designed to measure the performance of S&P 500 index constituents that have followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The annual equivalent rate (AER) is the interest rate for a savings account or investment product that has more than one compounding period.

