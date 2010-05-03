BGB: A Declining NAV Fund

Summary

  • Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund aims to provide high current income from a portfolio of senior loans and high yield bonds.
  • The closed-end fund has an annualized yield of 9.4%, using the latest monthly distribution rate.
  • BGB's annual returns are highly correlated with the direction of credit spreads.
  • BGB has a troubling trend of long-term NAV declines that is not consistent with the mean-reverting nature of credit spreads. This suggests something is fundamentally wrong with its investment process.

Scattered 100 American Dollars.Economic Crisis dollars money cash on yellow background. Background is banknote of US Dollar.many identical money notes in a mess.Copy space

The Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) aims to provide a high current yield from a portfolio of non-investment grade senior loans and bonds. The fund has historically been able to fund its generous distribution from net investment

BGB asset allocation

Figure 1 - BGB asset allocation (blackstone.com)

Credit rating grid

Figure 2 - Credit rating grid (investopedia.com)

BGB has mediocre historical returns

Figure 3 - BGB has mediocre average annual total returns (morningstar.com)

CCC credit spreads widened

Figure 4 - CCC credit spreads widened in 2022 (St. Louis Fed)

BGB is simply a credit spread bet

Figure 5 - BGB is simply a credit spread bet (Author created with credit spread from St. Louis Fed and annual returns from morningstar.com)

BGB monthly distributions have increased

Figure 6 - BGB monthly distributions have increased with higher interest rates (Seeking Alpha)

BGB financial summary, 2017 to 2021

Figure 7 - BGB financial summary, 2017 to 2021 (BGB 2021 annual report)

BGB's NAV has been in a declining trend

Figure 8 - BGB's NAV has been in a declining trend since inception (morningstar.com)

BGB financial summary 2012 to 2016

Figure 8 - BGB financial summary 2012 to 2016 (BGB 2016 annual report)

BGB top 10 holdings

Figure 9 - BGB top 10 holdings (blackstone.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Comments

