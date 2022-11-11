Farmer Bros.: It's Make Or Break Time For The Company

Jan. 11, 2023 3:04 PM ETFarmer Bros. Co. (FARM)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.9K Followers

Summary

  • The stock is holding up better than thought after a disastrous quarter.
  • While revenue increased at the company, gross margin and profitability got crushed.
  • Management stated that FARM will do much better on the bottom line in the second fiscal quarter of 2023.
  • If the company doesn't execute on that assertion, it could get hammered even more in the quarters ahead, especially with the macroeconomic environment it faces.

Sweet coffee aroma, coffee beans and morning coffee

artplus

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) is coming off a terrible quarter, where gross margins collapsed even as sales were up; primarily from raising prices as volume dropped by 13 percent.

Surprisingly to me, the share price of the company has held

FARM Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.9K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.