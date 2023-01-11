Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

Jan. 11, 2023 2:13 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 11, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Guthart - Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Samath - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Miller - Chief Digital Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - J.P. Morgan

Robbie Marcus

Hello, everyone. Let's get started here. I'm Robbie Marcus, the Medtech Analyst at J.P. Morgan. Really excited to introduce our next company Intuitive Surgical. I'm going to bring up CEO, Gary Guthart for some presentation. Then we'll turn to Q&A. Gary?

Gary Guthart

Thanks, Robbie. All right. Good morning. Delighted to be here with you today. I'll go ahead and jump right in and look forward to the Q&A as well. We do have some forward-looking statements. I do recommend that you look at our SEC filings on our website to look at risks and uncertainties and look forward to a robust conversation.

Our mission and our vision for those of you who are new to the company, we believe minimally invasive care is life changing. It has been our mission since our start December of 1995. I'm standing up here in a booth that is actually a surgery that is 5-weeks old. It was not been a [indiscernible] we talk about the real value of these things.

For the company, we think there's opportunity to be profoundly better that outcomes can be not a little better, not 5% better, but a ton. And the more you look, the more you double click on these things and look at the experience that patients actually have, look at the variance of surgeon populations and the variance of patient populations. The more opportunity there is it's actually quite shocking as we look at it. That has driven us to new places over the last 25 years.

