Brown-Forman: A Baby Boomer Bubble Stock

Jan. 11, 2023 3:21 PM ETBrown-Forman Corporation (BF.B)4 Comments
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Marketplace

Summary

  • There is a tremendous bubble in the stock market that nobody is talking about, but it will potentially threaten many retirees' investment returns.
  • This bubble has three distinguishing characteristics, which I will discuss in the article.
  • Brown-Forman stock is a poster child for stocks that have attracted many Baby Boomer retirees, but which are likely to produce poor returns over the medium term.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Cyclical Investor’s Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Unhappy man sitting with head in hands. In the background stock prices showing on a light board.

Ole Schwander/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Often when investing, especially if a person is using some sort of fundamental analysis, it takes time for an investment thesis based on valuation to play out. The truth is that the correlations between business fundamentals and stock prices increase the farther

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $30/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
20.15K Followers
One-of-kind research using historical cycles to identify tops and bottoms

My analysis focuses on the cyclical nature of individual companies and of markets in general. I've developed a unique approach to estimating the fair value of cyclical stocks, and that approach allows me to more accurately buy near the bottom of the cycle.

My academic background is in political science and I hold a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in political theory from Iowa State University. I was awarded a Graduate Research Excellence Award in 2015 for my research on conservatism.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.