Buy Alert: 2 Top Picks For 2023

Jan. 13, 2023 8:05 AM ETAMLP, BAM, BAM:CA, BEP, EPD, XLE1 Comment
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Renewables are poised to grow rapidly in the next decade, boosted tremendously by the Inflation Reduction Act.
  • At the same time, renewables can't grow fast enough to account for both the growth in energy demand and the entire current level of demand.
  • Fossil fuels will continue to be necessary for decades to come.
  • We highlight 2 industry leaders in the area of energy that both offer high dividend yields right now.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, High Yield Investor, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Celebrating the end of the year!

LeoPatrizi

Co-produced by Austin Rogers for High Yield Investor.

Whether or not it actually accomplishes its stated purpose of lowering inflation, the recently passed "Inflation Reduction Act" will almost certainly have the effect of increasing the rollout of renewable energy assets across the

asdf

SEIA & Wood Mackenzie

asdf

EPD November 2022 Presentation

asdf

BEP Q3 2022 Presentation

asdf

BEP Q3 2022 Presentation

asdf

EPD November 2022 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

asdf

EPD Q3 2022 Presentation

asdf

EPD November 2022 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Our 2023 Blowout Sale of the Year is Here!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha's #1 rated community of high-yield investors at a steep discount!

Try it Free for 2 Weeks. If you don't like it, we won't charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our high-yield strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

A picture containing text, yellow, orange Description automatically generated

(Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
11.18K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM; BEP; EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.