VICI: More Growth Coming As Blackstone Acquisition Closes

Jan. 11, 2023 5:33 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)BX, MGM1 Comment
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • VICI has made a deal to acquire Blackstone REIT's share in two iconic hotels.
  • VICI makes deals regularly, which drives its growth.
  • Following a share price pullback and thanks to its growth investments, VICI is now priced inexpensively.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

MGM Grand hotel casino in Las Vegas at night

Alina555

Article Thesis

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is a high-quality REIT with compelling fundamentals and a good track record. Last summer, I rated VICI as a "Hold" due to shares having risen considerably. Since then, VICI has pulled back, and the

VICI growth

Seeking Alpha

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
46.5K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 1% of bloggers (as of July 24, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Kingdown.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.