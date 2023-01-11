Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Presents at 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 11, 2023 2:59 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.16K Followers

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference January 11, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kenneth Knight - Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Bob Nussbaum - Chief Medical Officer

Roxi Wen - Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice - President and CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine

Conference Call Participants

Julia Qin - JPMorgan Chase

Julia Qin

All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to day three of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Julia Qin, lead analyst covering life science tools and diagnostics at JPMorgan, and it's my great pleasure to introduce you to our next company presentation by Invitae.

So Ken, the stage is yours.

Kenneth Knight

Thank you, Julia, and I appreciate the opportunity to join everyone today, and thanks to you and your team, by the way. I think you're putting together another great conference.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today is Dr. Bob Nussbaum, our Chief Medical Officer; and Roxi Wen, our Chief Financial Officer. They're excited to be here, as you can tell by looking at them.

Looking back to 2022, it was a year of significant changes in foundational progress at Invitae. And I appreciate the opportunity to update the investment community on our story as we begin a new year.

Before I start, though, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements about our business. And as such, please refer to the safe harbor statement here for more details. As a reminder, our mission is to bring comprehensive genomic genetic testing information into mainstream medicine to improve health care for billions of people. That mission is bold and has long been our purpose. It's our why, and we remain very much committed to it.

Now looking at the industry today, I think it's hard to overstate just how

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.