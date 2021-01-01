Exact Sciences Up 25% YTD: Here Is What To Expect In 2023

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.35K Followers

Summary

  • Despite its price surge, EXAS's valuation remains aligned with industry averages.
  • EXAS has one of the clearest profitability paths in a market characterized by heavy losses stemming from aggressive growth initiatives.
  • We might see some profit-taking in the coming weeks, but I expect EXAS will end 2023 higher than current levels.

Burning flame arrow

koyu

Investment Thesis

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) enjoys a dominant position in one of the most lucrative markets in molecular diagnostics; Colorectal Cancer screening. It is one of the deadliest yet most preventable cancers, with a total incidence rate of 150,000 annually. It takes

fit vs cologuard

Exact Sciences

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.35K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.