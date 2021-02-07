The Take On Tenaya Therapeutics

Jan. 11, 2023 4:21 PM ETTenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA)
Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
Marketplace

Summary

  • Shares of heart therapy concern Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. are down 85% from their IPO pricing in July 2021 as a dearth of catalysts is to blame.
  • The company’s lead program (CN-301) just entered the clinic in a dose finding Phase 1 study on healthy subjects with results expected sometime in 2023.
  • Trading at a significant discount to cash but with meaningful efficacy data likely not forthcoming until 2024, the insider buying on its recent secondary offering merited a deeper dive.
  • Analyst firms believe the shares have huge potential upside.  A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Busted IPO Forum. Learn More »
Heart attack and heart disease. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't going away.”― Elvis Presley

Today, we take a deeper look at a small developmental firm that came public during the IPO frenzy of 2021. The stock

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

This article was written by

Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
7.87K Followers
Profit from 'Busted IPOs' - attractive but unloved small and midcap stocks

The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.