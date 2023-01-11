ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference - (Transcript)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference January 11, 2023 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Rex Jackson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Pierce - Needham Research

Chris Pierce

My name is Chris Pierce. I'm with the Needham research team. It's my pleasure to welcome to ChargePoint CFO, Rex Jackson, Rex, welcome.

Rex Jackson

Great. Glad to meet everyone (ph).

Chris Pierce

Dramatic entrance, I like it through the side…

Rex Jackson

Sorry about that.

Chris Pierce

Why don't we just give us 30 seconds on the company and kind of then we'll get into some fireside Q&A, and we'll take the last 5 to 10 minutes for any investor questions.

Rex Jackson

Sure. So Rex Jackson, CFO of ChargePoint, we are driving the electrification of transportation or mobility across all verticals. We do residential. We do commercial and we do fleet. We are a technology solutions provider. So we don't make money on power. We don't own assets. We don't try to monetize drivers, what we're trying to do is get the network up and properly supported.

So we are -- if you look at the size of the company, we did 140 -- 140, 145, 245 this year. If we can hit our guidance, we'll be, but roughly a double. So 480 would be midpoint of guidance. So fast growing, doing a good job I think and sequentially improving our gross margins, doing a good job also in terms of managing our OpEx and trying to turn cash flow positive in ‘24. So I think that's the company.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Pierce

All right. So as investors think about EV adoption rates in the United States, you had 2022, fluctuations in 2023, high-single digits. Is that something that you think about or your customers pay attention to or is

