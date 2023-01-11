Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 11, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eli Kalif - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Richard Francis - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at JPMorgan, and it's my pleasure to be introducing Teva this morning. From the company, we have the company's recently appointed CEO, Richard Francis; as well as CFO, Eli Kalif. Eli is going to make an initial presentation, then we’re to move over to some Q&A with both Richard and with Eli.

So with that, welcome and look forward to the presentation.

Eli Kalif

Thank you, Chris. Welcome, everyone. And just before I start, I want to thank Chris and JPMorgan team to have us presenting here. It's really nice to come back and now after three years, really more exciting.

So today, we're going to review a few elements. We're going to talk about Teva today, and we're going to elaborate on how we are progressing with our current financial targets, with swift shift around the debt. And then also, I will elaborate more about what we communicated in the third -- in the second quarter last year about our financial targets beyond '23.

Before I begin, please refer to our forward-looking statement on Slide #2. Additional information regarding this statement is available on our SEC Forms 10-K and 10-Q under Risk Factors.

But first, please let me welcome Richard Francis, our President and CEO. The old management and our teams globally are really excited to have Richard with us. And what I can tell you, 11 days in the job, we're already up to suite with a lot of processes, onboarding and helping Richard to get up and running. And I'm sure Richard will elaborate on

