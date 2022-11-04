New Gold: A Decent Fourth Quarter Production

Jan. 11, 2023 5:28 PM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD), NGD:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • New Gold Inc. gold equivalent production recovered from the catastrophic second quarter of 2022 and had an excellent 2022 finish in the fourth quarter, with 97,824 GEOs.
  • Production for 2022 is 347,054 GEOs, well within guidance. Production of gold, silver, and copper also performed well, above guidance.
  • I recommend buying New Gold Inc. between $1.048 (50MA) and $0.975, with potential lower support at around $0.95, if gold turns bearish after the next FED's January meeting.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81

Introduction

On January 10, 2023, Canada-based New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) released its fourth quarter 2022 operational results ending December 31, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on November 4, 2022. I have been following

Chart

NGD Gold, Silver, and Copper 1-year variation (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

New Gold Quarterly Gold Equivalent production

NGD Quarterly gold equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

New Gold production per metal

NGD Production per metal and per quarter in 2022 (Fun Trading)

New Gold - Gold Production for Rainy River and New Afton

NGD gold production per quarter and per mine history (Fun Trading)

New Gold - Grade per ton

NGD Quarterly gold grade per mine history (Fun Trading)

Table

NGD 2022 Production within guidance (NGD Press release)

NGD stock technical analysis chart

NGD TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StocksCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.78K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NGD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term LIFO NGD and own a losing long-term position, expecting a recovery in 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.