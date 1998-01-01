MAG Silver: An Exciting Year Ahead

Jan. 11, 2023 6:57 PM ETMAG Silver Corp. (MAG), MAG:CA
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.45K Followers

Summary

  • MAG Silver was one of the best-performing precious metals stocks last year, considering it was flat vs. a double-digit decline in the Gold Miners Index and Silver Miners Index.
  • This impressive performance can be attributed to the fact that investors have lots to look forward to in 2023, with drilling at multiple properties and a significant increase in earnings.
  • In fact, Juanicipio should see processing rates nearly double from Q3 levels once the plant is at full capacity, translating to annual attributable production of 8.0+ million ounces of silver.
  • That said, silver is nearing resistance and MAG Silver is getting closer to what I consider fair value (US$17.70), so I think the better course of action is buying dips vs. chasing this rally.

Aerial view of Zacatecas in Mexico

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

While 2022 was supposed to be MAG Silver's (NYSE:MAG) year, with commercial production expected to be reached at Juanicipio, 2022 was instead a little disappointing. This was because we saw much lower throughput rates as the plant

Juanicipio Mine

Juanicipio Mine (Company Presentation)

Juanicipio - Quarterly Operating Metrics

Juanicipio - Quarterly Operating Metrics (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

MAG Silver - Quarterly Income, Cash Position & Metals Prices

MAG Silver - Quarterly Income, Cash Position & Metals Prices (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Deer Trail CRD Project

Deer Trail CRD Project (Company Presentation)

Deer Trail Location & Bingham Canyon CRD/Porphyry Hub & Spoke Model

Deer Trail Location & Bingham Canyon CRD/Porphyry Hub & Spoke Model (Company Presentation)

Bingham Canyon Mine

Bingham Canyon Mine (Google Earth)

CRD/Skarn/Porphyry Continuum

CRD/Skarn/Porphyry Continuum (Company Presentation, Megaw, 1998)

Deer Trail Top-4 Intercepts by Grade vs. Other CRDs

Deer Trail Top-4 Intercepts by Grade vs. Other CRDs (Coeur Presentation, Author's Notes/Drawing)

Deer Trail - Target Area

Deer Trail - Target Area (Company Presentation)

MAG - Share Count

MAG - Share Count (Company Filings)

MAG 1-Year Chart

MAG 1-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

Silver Monthly

Silver Monthly (TC2000.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.45K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.