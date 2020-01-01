BanksPhotos

After rising almost 50% over the past 3-4 months the outlook for the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) has deteriorated significantly. I added to my long positions in August and September, believing that a recovery in gold prices and falling oil prices would boost profitability. While this has been the case, these developments do not justify further gains, particularly with real bond yields at these elevated levels.

The GDX ETF

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF is the oldest, largest, and most liquid gold mining ETF which tracks the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Mining Index. Newmont (NEM) has the largest weighting on the index at 13%, followed by Barrick Gold (GOLD) which has a 10% weighting. The GDX is more diversified than the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) where these two stocks comprise 19% and 15% respectively. This comes at the expense of a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.52% versus RING's 0.39%. Despite rising dividend payments across the sector, the GDX only offers a 1.5% dividend yield, compared to 2.2% on the underlying index.

Fundamentals Have Improved, But Not That Much

The 50% rally seen since the September lows has occurred amid a sharp rise in the gold price, which itself has risen by 17%. The outperformance of the GDX during this period is not atypical as gold miners' profits are highly sensitive to gold prices and a small increase in bullion prices can have an outsized impact on profits, making the GDX much more volatile than the metal. The fall in crude oil prices has also been a positive for the GDX, given the energy intensive nature of the industry. As I argued 'GDX: The Tide Is Turning Bullish', the gold to oil price ratio has been a good indicator of free cash flows in the NYSE Arca Gold Mining Index, and the recent rally should provide a boost to the sector's profitability.

GDX Free Cash Flow Vs Gold/Oil Ratio (Bloomberg)

However, the gold/oil ratio would have to rise significantly further to justify the GDX's lofty valuations. The trailing PE ratio sits at 24.3x while the price-to-free cash flow ratio is 42.2%. Even the valuation metrics that paint the most attractive picture of GDX valuations have become expensive. The forward EV/EBITDA ratio, for instance, which takes into account expectations of rising earnings over the next 12 months and ignores the impact of depreciation, interest and tax, is now above its 10-year average.

GDX Forward EV/EBITDA (Bloomberg)

Gold's Rally Is Out Of Line With Real Bond Yields

As someone who has been a gold bull since the Global Financial Crisis, and remains bullish for the long term, it is not easy to sit on the sidelines and watch the metal move higher. However, as I argued in 'Gold's Rally Is Overdone, Here's How To Play It', gold is a poor risk-reward trade in the short term. Based on the extremely tight correlation seen between gold and the performance of inflation-linked bonds over the past few decades, gold's fair value at present is in the USD1,600-1,700/oz range, making the metal the most overvalued it has been since the August 2020 peak.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Of course, this does not necessarily mean that gold prices will decline. We could easily see real bond yields decline as lower CPI allows the Fed to reverse its hiking cycle, which I actually expect to see in the second half of 2023. We could also see gold continue to disconnect from inflation-linked bonds as was the case during the 2011 bull market. However, risks appear tilted to the downside, and if we do see some weakness, this would kick the legs from under the GDX' rally, which is already overdone based on current gold prices.

Summary

After adding to my GDX positions near the September lows, the strong rally seen since then appears overdone. While rising gold prices and falling oil prices should support profitability, valuations are now expensive on most metrics. Furthermore, the recent gold price rally is not supported by real bond yields, which leaves the metal susceptible to near-term weakness as was seen at the August 2020 peak.