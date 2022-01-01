carloscastilla

Thesis

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) is a multi-asset CEF from Nuveen. The CEF is the result of the reorganization of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD), Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA), and Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) into NMAI, which happened at the end of 2021. With a full calendar year now behind us since the re-organization, it is time to have a closer look at how NMAI has performed.

We are not big fans of multi-asset funds because they tend to mingle a large number of risk factors, with dubitable results usually. Multi-asset funds have very broad mandates, which is the case for NMAI, giving portfolio managers in many cases a card blanche on the type of exposures they want to introduce in the vehicle. A total income figure is the ultimate goal of the strategy:

The Fund's investment objective is to provide attractive total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The Fund dynamically invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of issuers located around the world. This dynamic investment strategy uses a risk-based framework in which any amount can be allocated to an asset-class at any time. The Fund may invest in equity and debt securities of any type without limit. The relative allocations of the Fund's managed assets for investment between equity and debt securities, and relative allocations to the different types of equity and income strategies, will vary from time to time, consistent with the Fund's investment objective. The Fund uses leverage.

NMAI underperformed in 2022, both when compared to the S&P 500 and another larger multi-asset CEF, namely BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT). Given its lack of performance, the fund is currently using an enormous amount of ROC (over 59% for the current fiscal year) to cover its distribution. Such ROC figures will result in a subdued performance in the upcoming years since the asset base is eroding. The fund is trading at a -13% discount to NAV, which we expect to persist.

It is hard to identify a specific driver in a multi-asset CEF. They are generally co-mingling a multitude of risk factors, and it is the case for NMAI. It has been pummeled on the rates side, equity side and currency side in 2022. There is not much to like here regarding NMAI, and unless it starts outperforming the likes of BCAT, in our mind it does not represent an appropriate 'one-stop-shop' for a retail investor.

Performance

NMAI was down substantially in 2022:

If we look at a total return chart for 2022 and we compare the CEF to the S&P 500, to another large multi-asset CEF - namely BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) we can see NMAI performing the worst. We introduced VNQ in this comparison cohort due to the high concentration of REIT equity in NMAI.

Holdings

The fund allocates capital to a multitude of assets:

Its top names currently are AAA MBS securities:

The fund has a high concentration in MBS pools currently. On the fixed income side of its portfolio the CEF is mostly positioned in investment grade credits:

The fund does run other jurisdictional risks through both its fixed income and equities portfolios:

Premium / Discount to NAV

NMAI is currently trading at a -13% discount to net asset value:

Interestingly the fund does not have a high beta to risk-on/risk-off environments. That means the discount does not correlate very well with market sell-offs or bear market rallies. The fund has been very well bound by a -15% to -10% range in its discount to NAV. Expect this to persist until a significant recovery in risk assets and an outperformance by the fund.

Distributions

The fund's assets have had a very poor historical performance in the past year, hence there are no capital gains to be had, thus the CEF is using a very high amount of ROC currently:

Do expect the 59% ROC figure to decrease as the fund starts recording gains in its underlying assets, however such a high utilization of ROC is very destructive currently. A fund manager can always have a lower distribution amount to ensure that is properly covered during both good and bad times. The longer the utilization of ROC in such high amounts, the worse the long term performance of the fund. Why? Because its asset base is currently eroding at the lows.

Conclusion

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is, as the name suggests, a multi-asset CEF. The fund has an approximate 50% equities / 50% fixed income split but can adjust as it sees fit. On the equities side the vehicle is overweight REIT common stocks. The fund contains a vast pool of securities, from U.S. MBS bonds to EM corporate paper. The fund comingles a number of risk factors - rates, credit spreads, dollar and jurisdiction risk. As stated in the article we are not big fans of multi-asset funds because they tend to historically underperform. And NMAI has indeed underperformed in 2022. Its total return has lagged the S&P 500 and another well-known multi-asset fund, namely BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. NMAI is currently using roughly 59% return of capital to cover its distribution, an action which will result in the erosion of its future results. The fund is trading at a -13% discount, which we expect to persist until a wider market recovery in risk assets. From our end there is not much to like about NMAI. If you are already a shareholder then Hold until the market wide recovery. New money should look at BCAT in terms of multi-asset CEF risk.