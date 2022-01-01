Checking In On NMAI, An 11% Yielding CEF

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.89K Followers

Summary

  • Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is a multi-asset CEF from Nuveen.
  • The fund represents a competitor to the much better-known BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust.
  • NMAI is currently trading at a -13% discount to net asset value and has seen this figure fairly range bound in the past year.
  • The vehicle is using a very high amount of ROC to cover its distribution, on the back of a very poor performance in 2022.
  • This article covers CEFs.

World map and networking.

carloscastilla

Thesis

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) is a multi-asset CEF from Nuveen. The CEF is the result of the reorganization of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD), Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (

best

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

report

Portfolio Composition (Semi-Annual Report)

report

Top Holdings (Semi-Annual Report)

semi

Ratings (Semi-Annual Report)

country

Country Allocation (Semi-Annual Report)

Chart
Data by YCharts

release me

Distribution Table (Fund)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.89K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.