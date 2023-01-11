UiPath Inc. (PATH) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Transcript)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference Call January 11, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Enslin - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Kelsey Turcotte - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Scott Berg - Needham

Scott Berg

Thanks everyone for joining us today. My name is Scott Berg. I lead the enterprise software and SaaS research efforts here at Needham. Today with us, we have UiPath. We have the company's relatively new co-CEO, Rob Enslin, with us. Rob, thanks so much for joining us.

Rob Enslin

You're welcome. Yes.

Scott Berg

First time we met in person, so we're going to learn all this on the fly here, it's great.

Question-and-Answer Session

Scott Berg

I guess, how about a brief overview of UiPath, what the company's platform does, for the few people here that might not be familiar?

Rob Enslin

Yes. I mean, the company started in RPA space, and really took off, I would say, around 2017. And since 2017, it did significant amount of investments in a broader space around UI, around automation, in general. So, the platform today -- the UiPath business platform today has three major categories.

Discovery, which is process mining, task mining, and a new acquisition we did around Re:infer, which is called communication mining, but think of it as understanding email, understanding sentiment in email, understanding chat, tickets and so on. So, that's all in the Discovery -- in the Discovery process.

And then, it has a process called Automate, which is basically low-code/no-code, workflow, the ability to create apps. It's got a studio development environment for citizen developers, for professional developers and so on to create so called automations or bots.

And then, it has an Operate capability, where it actually allows you to manage your automations. It's got some significant, I would

