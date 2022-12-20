3M: Looking Past The Lawsuits

Jan. 11, 2023 11:02 PM ET3M Company (MMM)
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
92 Followers

Summary

  • The uncertainty of pending litigation for 3M is the 600-pound gorilla in the room.
  • 3M's attempts to shield itself from earplug-related litigation have so far failed.
  • PFAS 'Forever Chemical' litigation is looming on the horizon as well.
  • Once the uncertainty of litigation is resolved, 3M should thrive.

Prague, Czech republic - May 22, 2017: 3M company logo on headquarters building

josefkubes

It Was The Worst Of Times

It’s tough to be a conglomerate these days, and no company understands that better than 3M (NYSE:MMM). The maker of Post-Its has been embroiled in multiple legal battles over the last

3M FPE

3M FPE (Koyfin)

3M P/EPS

3M Price to EPS (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
92 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Mostly long, some short, generally contrarian. Life's too short for boring security analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.