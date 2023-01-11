Market Trends: Large Cap Equity

Summary

  • US Large Cap stocks are still in a short-term downtrend but the long-term uptrend is intact.
  • International Large Cap stocks are in a short-term uptrend versus US Large Cap. The trend has been driven by the falling dollar.
  • US Large Cap value is in a short-term uptrend versus growth.
  • International Large Cap value is in a short-term uptrend versus growth.
  • The long-term trends favoring growth and the US over international are still intact.

Large Cap Stock Market Big Businesses 3d Illustration

iQoncept

S&P 500

StockCharts

S&P 500 large cap index

StockCharts

MSCI EAFE INDEX

StockCharts

MSCI EAFE INDEX

StockCharts

MSCI EAFE INDEX vs. S&P 500 large cap

StockCharts

USD

StockCharts

MSCI EAFE INDEX & S&P 500 large cap index

StockCharts

SPX vs. MSEAFE

StockCharts

IVE vs IVW

StockCharts

IVE vs IVW

StockCharts

EFV vs EFG

StockCharts

EFV vs EFG

StockCharts

EFV vs. IVE

StockCharts

EFV vs. IVE

StockCharts

US vs. international large cap

Author

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.02K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

