Afya: On Track For More Seat Expansion As The Growth Story Continues

Jan. 12, 2023 12:29 AM ETAfya Limited (AFYA)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.66K Followers

Summary

  • Afya gains surprise regulatory approval to expand its medical seats.
  • The incremental valuation gain, along with the strong revenue momentum points to a good Q4/FY22 result ahead.
  • With the relative valuation gap still wide, I would be long here.

Medical Residence Team Meeting

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been on a run since I last covered the stock (see here and here), benefiting from a strong quarter and positive news flow despite the inflationary headwinds. A recent

Q3 Medical School Overview

Afya

FY22 Guidance

Afya

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.66K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.