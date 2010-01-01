Energy Drive: Efficiency, Scale And Collaboration (Video Interview)

Summary

  • My themes of 2023 include efficiency with resources and capital — and the scale that drives it.
  • More details of large oil and gas players' energy transition strategies are emerging.
  • Ironically, the Inflation Reduction Act legislation, focused on "green" energy of the future, is sparking new directions for incumbent energy players.
  • The Permian Basin, one oil market proxy, lives on.
  • The energy transition is far-reaching with many opportunities for new and old firms and is connected to everything.
Green technology. Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs.

metamorworks

My themes:

My themes of efficiency with resources and capital are increasingly important given the sustainability requirements of a transitioning energy system. Scale is becoming a factor in oil and gas as well as the development of a lower carbon economy.

Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, green and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.

