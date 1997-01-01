U.K. Labour Market Cools As Recruitment Downturn Intensifies

Jan. 11, 2023 11:50 PM ETEWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • The UK labour market continued to cool at the end of 2022, according to survey data compiled by S&P Global.
  • Demand for staff has cooled sharply, reducing upward pressure on starting salaries such that pay growth is now broadly in line with its pre-pandemic five-year average.
  • The data therefore indicate not only that wage pressures are moderating, to allay policymaker worries over an inflationary wage-price spiral, but that recession risks have intensified amid an ongoing cost of living crisis.

British flag

kutaytanir

The UK labour market continued to cool at the end of 2022, according to survey data compiled by S&P Global. A sharp drop in the number of people placed in permanent jobs during December meant hiring in the fourth quarter

UK leading survey indicators of employee jobs growth

UK labor market tightness indicators

UK recruitment survey

UK wage growth

Demand for staff by sector

Demand for staff by sector

Demand for staff by sector

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.62K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.