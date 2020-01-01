Stanley Black & Decker: The Worst Is Yet To Come

Jan. 12, 2023 1:02 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)HD
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
93 Followers

Summary

  • Black & Decker faces serious macro headwinds.
  • Accelerating mortgage rates are a key to understanding the stock's decline.
  • A recent debt downgrade by Moody's does not bode well for the stock.

Black & Decker Drill

njpPhoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is the manufacturer of power tools with a worldwide reach, a long and storied history, and a rock-solid history of annual dividend raises. As such, it has long been a darling

SWK Total Debt & ROC

SWK Debt & ROC (Koyfin)

SWK vs. Mortgage Rate Change

SWK Price vs 30yr Mortgage ROC (Koyfin)

SWK FPE

SWK FPE (Koyfin)

SWK Price vs. EBITDA

SWK Price vs. EBITDA (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
93 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Mostly long, some short, generally contrarian. Life's too short for boring security analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.