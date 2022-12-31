VRP: Preferred Stocks May Be Better Than Corporate And Junk Bonds

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.91K Followers

Summary

  • The VRP ETF provides exposure to variable rate preferred equities and hybrid securities.
  • Preferred equities sit between debt and common equity in the capital structure and trade inversely to credit spreads, like high yield bonds.
  • However, the VRP ETF has superior returns and risk metrics compared to both the LQD and JNK ETFs.

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) provides exposure to variable rate preferred equity and hybrid securities. Its historical performance has been muted, especially in 2022, as the asset class is susceptible to higher credit spreads, like junk bonds and senior loans. However, the

Preferred equity ranks lower than bonds but higher than equity in capital structure

Figure 1 - Preferred equity ranks lower than bonds but higher than common equity in capital structure (royalbank.com)

VRP Sector and Credit Quality allocation

Figure 2 - VRP Sector and Credit Quality allocation (invesco.com)

VRP top 10 positions

Figure 3 - VRP top 10 positions (invesco.com)

VRP historical returns

Figure 4 - VRP historical returns (morningstar.com)

VRP price is inversely correlated with credit spreads

Figure 5 - VRP price is inversely correlated to credit spreads (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

VRP vs. LQD and JNK

Figure 6 - VRP vs. LQD and JNK (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

VRP vs. LQD and JNK yield

Figure 7 - VRP vs. LQD and JNK yield (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.91K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.