Summary

  • Each January, I post an update on the changes and performance of my Fixed Income laddering strategy. Compared to the overall market, it was not bad.
  • Here I will list what I own, what left and what joined the strategy. Unlike 2021, there was only one Call, ECCB, and one partial Call on ECCX (50%).
  • I calculated, with interest, this part of my portfolio was only down 2% last year, much better than most fixed income investments.
(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Chart

The question facing Fixed Income investors seems to be: "Is the year-end uptick going to continue or have rates peaked?". Most experts believe the FOMC has anywhere from 75-125bps additional

laddered bonds

Author's Laddering XLS

quantumonline.com

quantumonline.com

RITM

quantumonline.com

EICA ticker

quantumonline.com

ECCV ticker

quantumonline.com

SCCE ticker

quantumonline.com

CSSEN ticker

quantumonline.com

TPTA ticker

quantumonline.com

WCC ticker

quantumonline.com

