Any Drop In Euro Interest Rates In 2023 Will Be Temporary

Summary

  • Should EUR rates continue their climb until a clearer turn appears in ECB policy, or should they follow their USD peers lower, assuming that the ECB pivot will necessarily follow the Fed’s, albeit with a lag?
  • We see fair value for 10Y EUR swaps around 3% for the rest of this cycle, equivalent to a 10Y Bund around 2.25-2.5%.
  • Federal Reserve cuts and a sluggish European recovery mean a dip in EUR rates around the middle of the year, but this will prove temporary.

Money Markets

2023, year of the turn

2023 starts with a number of dilemmas for European rates. On the macro front, milder weather has allowed gas storage to hold up much better than expected at the

Forward Estr rate in mid-2022, Estr end 2023, Estr end 2024

A Hawkish Shift At The ECB Has Also Come With Greater Rate Cut Expectations In 2024 (Refinitiv, ING)

10-year German bund yield, 10-year EUR swap rate versus 6-month Euribor, 10-year swap spreads

Swap Spreads Are A Wild Card In Q1 But Tightening Should Resume Later In 2023 (Refinitiv, ING)

