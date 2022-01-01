KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Common Unit Distribution By 95%, Now What?

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
14.71K Followers

Summary

  • Leading shuttle tanker player is the latest partnership to succumb to adverse market conditions.
  • Quarterly cash distribution will be cut by 95% to a measly $0.026 per common unit.
  • Parent Knutsen NYK might use the opportunity to make a move for the partnership similar to last year's acquisition of Höegh LNG Partners by parent Höegh LNG.
  • It will likely take some time for the dust to settle as disappointed income investors get replaced by more speculative market participants.
  • Given my expectation for the units to sell off to the $7 area and considering improved long-term business fundamentals as well as prospects for a potential buyout offer, I am upgrading the partnership's common units to "Hold" from "Strong Sell".
Oil Tanker at Sea

HeliRy

As expected by me for some time now, leading shuttle tanker operator KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) or "KNOP" has become the latest partnership to succumb to ongoing, adverse market conditions:

Massive Distribution Cut

For the fourth quarter, the company's cash distribution

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
14.71K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of KNOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.