Watching Dr. Copper

Jan. 12, 2023 2:56 AM ETCOPX, JJC, JJCTF, CPER
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • What's most interesting about commodities in 2023 is that the next rally will take place against a background of sharply falling and rapidly dwindling global stockpiles.
  • Copper stocks are falling globally and they have been for over a decade.
  • In summary, soaring copper prices to begin 2023 are very likely signaling something but what that "something" has yet to be determined.

Material photo of copper ore

SAND555

By Craig Hemke

As the new year begins, few assets are performing better than copper. So the question becomes, is this just an anomaly, or is this the start of a major new uptrend in commodities?

Let's start

High Grade Copper - 30 Minute Candlestick Chart

High Grade Copper - Daily Candlestick Chart

High Grade Copper - Weekly Nearest Candlestick Chart

LME base-metal inventories are at the lowest level since at least 1997

Total Copper Inventories

Zoltan's Year-End Masterpiece

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.16K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.