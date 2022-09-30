SFL Corporation: A Sustainable ~10% Yield, Covered By Long-Term Contracts

Jan. 12, 2023 3:04 AM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)
Marel profile picture
Marel
5.96K Followers

Summary

  • SFL Corporation has demonstrated a remarkable track record in the shipping industry, consistently paying attractive dividends every quarter since 2004.
  • SFL generates cash flows that comfortably cover its dividends while also allowing room for future growth.
  • The dividend yield, which is very well covered, is almost 10%, which is a relatively rare opportunity in the current market.
  • SFL's diversification strategy has proved to be a significant strength. The company possesses a fleet of 78 vessels, comprising of tankers, dry bulk carriers, containerships, car carriers, and energy assets.
  • The contracted revenue is $3.8 billion, with a weighted average tenor of nearly 7 years, providing substantial cash flow visibility.

Container Ship Beneath Bridge

shaunl

SFL Corporation (NYSE:SFL) has an impressive track record in the maritime shipping industry, consistently paying attractive dividends every quarter since 2004. This is an exciting time to own the stock, as the company is financially strong, has low debt, generates attractive cash

backlog breakdown by asset type

SFL

cumulative dividends paid since inception

SFL

cash flow statement

SFL

dividend history

Seeking Alpha

counter-parties

SFL

This article was written by

Marel profile picture
Marel
5.96K Followers
Value-oriented investor focusing on marketable securities, real estate as well as early-stage companies.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.