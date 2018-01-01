Eli Lilly: Bears May Be Making A Huge Mistake

Summary

  • Lilly stock has been derided as exceptionally overvalued by most measures, e.g. price to sales, price to earnings, and revenues.
  • The >$350bn valuation hinges on Lilly's potential wonder drug Tirzepatide - a drug that is producing some astounding data readouts in diabetes and obesity.
  • These markets are simply vast - nearly half of all Americans could be diagnosed as obese and gain access to Lilly's weight loss drug.
  • Lilly believes it can create a diabetes / weight loss franchise with orally available drugs, serving a market of billions globally. Alzheimer's drug Donanemab is another mega-blockbuster in the making.
  • It's easy to be skeptical, especially on Donanemab, but my bearish sentiment is beginning to change - Lilly could be set for a momentous decade and its share price another 15% upside at least in 2023.
pink skull with open jaw in surprise, on pink background, side view, 3d illustration

Viktoria Ruban/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

2022 was a poor year for the stock market - with the S&P 500 sinking in value by ~19% - its first year of decline since 2018, and only the second time it

chart

Share price performance of "Big 8" US Pharmas - past 5 years (TradingView)

table

investment fundamental of "Big 8" US Pharmas compared (data collected from TradingView, Google Finance)

chart

Lilly revenues forecasts - Diabetes / Obesity (my table and assumptions)

chart

Eli Lilly product revenue forecasts to 2030 - oncology and immunology (my tables and assumptions)

chart

Eli Lilly product sales forecasts to 2030 - neuroscience, other and Totals (my tables and assumptions)

chart

Eli Lilly projected income statement (my tables and assumptions)

chart

Lilly DCF analysis with EBITDA Multiple (my table and assumptions)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GILD, BMY, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

