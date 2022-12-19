Palantir: Fundamentally Challenged Business Model

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
775 Followers

Summary

  • 2022 was a painful year for tech investors, and especially so for Palantir investors.
  • Ceding control to the founders seems nice, altruistic even. I like it when those in management are shareholders too, it can help to align interests.
  • But in the case of Palantir, the F Class shares go too far. I want founders to influence the company, but total unchecked control? No. Definitely not.
  • Despite the PR boost stemming from the war in Ukraine, I don’t believe they overcome a fundamentally challenged business model.
Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

Introduction

Happy New Year! As we start 2023 many investors look forward to what the new year will bring for the stocks in their portfolios. Perhaps no investor class is more eager to close the books on 2022 than the high growth/momentum

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
775 Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNSWF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice. Consult a financial advisor.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.