Enbridge Needs Just 3% Of Its DCF To Cover The Preferred Dividends

Jan. 12, 2023 10:30 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB.PRA:CA, ENB:CA, ENBA, ENBGF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Enbridge is trading at just 10 times its anticipated Distributable Cash Flow in 2023.
  • The dividend yield will come in at 6.5%.
  • More conservative investors may want to look at preferred shares, despite them having a slightly lower yield.
  • The lower yield comes with a higher level of confidence: Enbridge needs just 3% of its DCF to cover the preferred dividends.
  • Investors with a higher risk appetite should just buy the common shares.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Enbridge head office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) does not require a long introduction. As one of North America's most important owners and operators of pipelines to transport natural gas and liquids, the company is well known as a robust income play. In this article, I'd like

Chart
Data by YCharts

Asset Overview

Enbridge Investor Relations

Cash Flow Breakdown

Enbridge Investor Relations

2023 Guidance

Enbridge Investor Relations

Breakdown of 9M 2022 DCF Calculation

Enbridge Investor Relations

Share Price Chart

TMX Money

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
17.94K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.