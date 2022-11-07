SolarEdge Technologies Still Overvalued But Has Potential

Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
53 Followers

Summary

  • SolarEdge Technologies is still trading at a very rich valuation compared to what they are generating both top and bottom, but with the bottom line increasing, the bull case strengthens.
  • I believe they have a strong financial position, so SolarEdge should be able to weather any upcoming economic storm or potential slowdowns.
  • With solar expected to make up 3x more than its current portion of the energy pool, SolarEdge has lots of tailwinds ahead of them to keep revenues growing.
  • Valuations are important and buying when they are favorable or undervalued helps me as an investor beat the market in the long term, SolarEdge Technologies is overvalued but has future potential.

Two engineers installing solar panels on roof.

ArtistGNDphotography

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is responsible for designing, developing and selling direct current optimized inverter systems internationally. A large portion of their customers being solar companies who develop solar modules and the likes. Operating in different segments, they also offer residential areas with

The potential tailswinds for SolarEdge

Potential Growth Tailwinds (SolarEdge Q3 Earnings Report)

The revenue sheet for SolarEdge's last quarter

Revenue Sheet For SolarEdge (SolarEdge Q3 Earnings Report)

The asset side of SolarEdge's balance sheet

Balance Sheet Of SolarEdge (SolarEdge Q3 Earnings Report)

The liabilites SolarEdge currently has

SolarEdge Liabilities (SolarEdge Q3 Earnings Report)

A look at the competitions valuation

Competition Valuation (Author's Own Calculations)

A look at what SolarEdge could be worht

Future Outlook For SolarEdge (Author's Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
53 Followers
My name is Samuel and I write about companies that I believe could provide a long term financial appreciation. I am a full time investor who loves reporting on companies and providing easy to digest articles on them.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.