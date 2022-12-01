Why Intrum AB Has A Great Long-Term Upside

Jan. 12, 2023 4:58 AM ETIntrum AB (publ) (INJJF), ITJTY1 Comment
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • In this environment, we want to be looking at credit and finance companies that come to be beneficiaries of the current rate increase trend.
  • One of my favorite companies for this is actually Intrum AB - a company you may not even have heard of.
  • In this article, I will present you with Intrum, and why I own 3.5% of my portfolio in the company.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Man using a credit card to pay bills

damircudic

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'm going to be presenting you with an upside that I believe to realistically be in the triple digits. I'm talking about the European company, and Swedish-listed business Intrum AB (OTCPK:ITJTY) (OTCPK:INJJF).

In this

Intrum IR

Intrum IR (Intrum IR)

Intrum IR

Intrum IR (Intrum IR)

Intrum IR

Intrum IR (Intrum IR)

Intrum IR

Intrum IR (Intrum IR)

Intrum IR

Intrum IR (Intrum IR)

Intrum Dividend

Intrum Dividend (TIKR.com/S&P Global)

Intrum EPS/Dividend

Intrum EPS/Dividend (TIKR.com/S&P Global)

In the marketplace service, our contributors provide full-length articles with in-depth reasoning and clear stances, including stated investment alternatives, as opposed to the somewhat more limited free pieces published here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
29.27K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITJTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks i write about.

Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.