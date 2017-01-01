Elevate Credit: High-Probability Merger Arb

Jan. 12, 2023 5:14 AM ETElevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT)CURO, OPRT, ENVA
Dalius Taurus profile picture
Dalius Taurus
Marketplace

Summary

  • Definitive merger arb offering 19% annualized returns.
  • Online-based subprime lender Elevate Credit is getting taken private by one of its creditors at $1.87/share.
  • I expect ELVT’s shareholders to approve the merger given consideration’s large premium, fair valuation of the target as well as the company’s worsening operational performance.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Worried man checking bills at home

coldsnowstorm

This is a definitive merger arb with a high probability of successful closing. The spread is quite tight, however, given expected closing within this quarter the IRR might be substantial. Meanwhile, the downside might be protected by previous acquisition interests by other third parties.

Chart

Author's Calculations

PPT

Elevate Credit Q4'21 Investor Presentation.

Highest conviction ideas for Premium subscribers first

Thanks for reading my article. Make sure to also check out my premium service - Special Situation Investing. Now is a perfect time to join - with today's high equity market volatility, there is an abundance of lucrative event-driven opportunities to capitalize on. So far our strategy has generated 30-50% returns annually. We expect the same going forward.

SIGN UP NOW and receive instant access to my highest conviction investment ideas + premium weekly newsletter.

This article was written by

Dalius Taurus profile picture
Dalius Taurus
3.14K Followers
High conviction event-driven investments. Actionable and catalyst rich.

Focused on event-driven trades and special situations. Always looking for an edge.  

The last 10 years of my life have been devoted to the investment world, with event-driven opportunities being my bread and butter. I was and still am surprised by the extent the markets are mis-pricing the risks/rewards in some situations - markets are very far from being efficient and your own research can give you a very sizable edge.

I have considerable professional experience in investment banking and strategy consulting, as well as a number of finance degrees under my belt. My entrepreneurial spirit has also enabled me to launch a number of new businesses, some of which have succeeded and some of which have failed. I am lucky enough to have skills in both business development and investment analysis - this is a winning combination that allows me to quickly recognize and filter out the most attractive investment opportunities in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ELVT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.