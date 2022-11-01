Throughout the majority of 2022, I had been pointing out that while Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) is aiming high for commercial aircraft deliveries and even is setting targets for 2024 and 2025, the 2022 target was actually never in reach for the European jet maker. I pointed this out and was met with some healthy criticism but also snarky remarks whether I would be rectifying in case I would be wrong. The good thing about data driven approach is that data provides a solid foundation for analysis. So, long before Airbus admitted it would not reach its delivery target I had already laid it out for my readers and that is how we drive value to readers.
In this report, I will be analyzing the order and delivery numbers as well as other mutations for December 2022. Since it marks the final month of the year, our year-to-date tracking will provide full year results, but I will also be working on a report analyzing the full year in detail. It is very interesting to do so because the past year has not been easy for jet makers even though demand for air travel was sky high.
Airbus Aircraft Orders Jump
In December, Airbus booked 16 gross orders, marking a decrease of 13 orders, solely consisting of wide body aircraft with an estimated value of $2.2 billion:
During the month, the following changes were made to the order book:
While December usually is a month where jet makers try to scoop some final orders and end the year with a bang. Airbus' order inflow showed no sign of that. Earlier the European jet maker already shared that it was no longer saving up announcements and announced the orders as they came so that does explain the lack of order inflow in December, but it could of course also be the case that the order momentum was simply not there for Airbus as it basically went unrivalled for the majority of the past three years, and with Boeing (BA) back in the game and a filled order book, it can be harder securing orders.
Airbus logged 16 gross orders with a value of $2.2 billion while it scrapped 21 orders valued $824 million from the books, bringing the net orders to -5 orders with a value of $1.3 billion positively impacted by the all-wide-body composition of the order inflow which is a rarity for the jet maker. A year ago, Airbus booked 161 order and 24 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 137 units with a net order value of $7.5 billion. So, we see that order inflow and value dropped sharply.
In 2022, the European jet maker booked 1,078 gross orders and 258 cancellations, bringing the net orders to 820 units with a net order value of $40.8 billion. In 2021, Airbus booked 771 gross orders and 505 net orders with a net value of $30.5 billion. So, Airbus is having a far better year this year driven by revival of demand and really we are comparing a risk-on low year (2021) to a year where customers are quickly finding out that the recovery is much faster than they anticipated. While December was underwhelming, Airbus still had an extremely strong year.
In December, Airbus delivered 98 jets compared to 68 in the previous month. The European jet maker delivered 84 single-aisle jets and 14 wide-body aircraft with a combined value of $6.6 billion:
In December, deliveries hit a high for the year but the uptick was not strong enough to get even close to the delivery target. At a time when Airbus was maintaining its delivery targets, I had already pointed out that the jet maker was unlikely to hit the target. Over the course of the year, the target was lowered twice but still was higher than what I deemed to be a realistic number. The company's guidance was vague with a lowered target of around 700 aircraft from 720 previously and then in its most recent update on the target left an open-ended delivery number as it simply stated it would no longer be able to reach the delivery target. I expected deliveries in the 655-675 range and with 663 deliveries I would say that guidance nailed it near the mid-point of the range.
Compared to last year, deliveries increased by 5 units while the delivery value decreased by $0.5 billion driven by lower Airbus A350 and Airbus A380 deliveries. In 2022, Airbus delivered 663 aircraft or 661 aircraft after correcting for the reversal on sanctioned deliveries valued at $43.7 billion compared to 611 aircraft valued at $40 billion last year. While Airbus missed its target by a wide margin, year-over-year they still saw growth in their numbers which itself is quite an achievement if you consider the significant disruptions and pressures in the supply chain.
The book-to-bill ratio for the month was 0.2 in terms of orders and 0.3 in terms of value. For the year, the gross book-to-bill is 1.6 in terms of units and 1.5 in terms of value while the cancellation rate is 23.9% and 5% when measured against the backlog. The book-to-bill ratio for the year is looking extremely strong. This is primarily driven by a combination of the big order from Chinese airlines, but also by the underwhelming delivery numbers due to supply chain issues. So, book-to-bill ratios higher than one do show balance or oversold positions in general, but in this case, they also reflect the big challenges when it comes to hiking production.
Looking at the December numbers, the order numbers were underwhelming but no reason for concern. During the month, the Airbus A220 took a hit with 21 cancellations. Delivery numbers ticked up strongly but not nearly enough to get even close to the delivery target. A quick glance on the full year shows us that despite a weak December month for orders, Airbus had a good year. In terms of deliveries, they did not get where they wanted to be but with insights in the data this has been clear for the majority of 2022. As pressure on the supply chain continues into 2023, I do believe that the delivery numbers might be more in line with what Airbus had expected this year, and while that might be somewhat disappointing as it indicates that the European jet maker is one year behind on its ramp up, it still positions Airbus for a good year. Overall, they have a good product line up with a plan for ramping up production in the coming years with production sites in key markets. So, I continue to like shares of Airbus and would mark them a buy based on the combination of a strong product line-up and the production prospects
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum for the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform.
This article was written by
His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)