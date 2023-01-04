Pfizer Shares Have Priced In The Expected Earnings Declines

Jan. 12, 2023 5:37 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)1 Comment
Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.64K Followers

Summary

  • PFE has dropped on concerns about post-COVID growth prospects.
  • The company has an aggressive rollout plan for new products.
  • With the recent share price decline, the consensus price target implies a 17.7% total return for the next year.
  • The prices of options suggest a slightly bullish outlook for PFE over the next year.

Pfizer Canada head office in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has enjoyed enormous earnings from the sale of its COVID vaccine and oral COVID treatment, Paxlovid, but the company needs to convince the market of its forward trajectory. Pfizer's CEO, Albert Bourla, is trying to bolster investor confidence that the company

price chart

Seeking Alpha

earnings outlook and history

ETrade

previous post

Seeking Alpha

consensus outlook

Seeking Alpha

market-implied outlook

Geoff Considine

market-implied outlook

Geoff Considine

market-implied outlook

Geoff Considine

This article was written by

Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.64K Followers
Geoff has worked in quantitative finance for more than twenty years. Before entering finance, Geoff was a research scientist for NASA. Geoff holds a PhD in Atmospheric Science from the University of Colorado - Boulder and a BS in Physics from Georgia Tech. Neither Geoff Considine nor Quantext (Geoff's company) are investment advisors. Nothing in any commentary here on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere shall be regarded as advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.