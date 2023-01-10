Alex Wong/Getty Images News

mREIT AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) significantly, posting a total return of nearly 50% since we urged investors to capitalize on the panic. It also surpassed our price target (PT), providing an opportunity for investors to take some risks off the table.

We are confident that the worst for AGNC is likely over in the near term, as the Fed could be near the peak of its rate hike regime. However, strategists remain in a debate on whether the Fed could stay hawkish for longer. Despite that, the bond market has priced in a less hawkish Fed moving forward, with 2Y and 10Y treasury yields down markedly from their October highs.

Therefore, investors have likely priced in a Fed pivot, benefiting highly leveraged mREITs like AGNC. However, we believe it's critical for investors to assume that the coast is not clear yet. The Fed could stun investors with another negative surprise if the upcoming inflation data disappoints.

Yardeni also discussed the conundrum facing the Fed in his briefing on January 10, as "Fed officials are frustrated because the bond market isn't listening to them." Therefore, the Fed's commitment and conviction to keep financial conditions tight through 2023 have not been met with the same level of conviction by interest rate strategists. The consensus is that the Fed could potentially pivot earlier than anticipated, as recessionary conditions allow the Fed to ease off ahead of time.

The World Bank's warning as it downgraded its economic outlook highlighted the global economic challenges as policymakers rushed to combat elevated inflation. Therefore, the market seems to be moving from "good news is bad news" to "bad news is good news" as we head closer to a global recession.

Even Wall Street analysts have become slightly less pessimistic over AGNC's tangible book value per share (TBVPS) estimates through 2023.

Accordingly, they now see AGNC's Q3 as its bottom in the current interest rate cycle, revised from its previous projections of a bottom in Q4. With the mREIT slated to report its Q4 earnings release on January 30, investors should have the opportunity to parse management's FY23 outlook and hedging strategies.

Notably, investors should recall that AGNC typically "borrows short and lends long." Hence, the steepening of the yield curve, as it moved up from its record inversion lows of -85 bps, has benefited AGNC.

As such, we believe that funding costs for AGNC should improve if the bond buyers continue to defy Powell, helping to steepen the yield curve inversion further, suggesting that the worst of the Fed's rate hikes are likely over.

AGNC/US10Y price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

As seen above, AGNC has significantly underperformed the 30Y Treasury yields since December 2021 as the Fed went on a rampage to wreak havoc on equity and bond investors.

However, it also pushed the underperformance to an extreme, resulting in the mean-reversion move from AGNC's October lows. So, could AGNC continue to outperform the SPX and the long-term yields moving forward, even as the Fed could keep its Fed fund rate higher for a longer time?

We believe it depends on whether investors are confident in AGNC's long-term execution.

AGNC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

With AGNC having moved significantly above its October lows, we believe the reward/risk is more well-balanced now.

Moreover, AGNC's TBVPS has declined significantly from $19.5 in 2016 to $9.08 in FQ3. Even though analysts expect AGNC's TBVPS to improve to $9.61 by the end of 2023, it indicates an implied 7Y CAGR of -9.6%.

Hence, we believe investors will likely remain cautious about holding AGNC long-term, given its weak execution, as demonstrated in its TBVPS, which is also reflected in its long-term price action.

With the marked recovery from its October lows and exceeding our PT, we view AGNC's current levels less constructively now.

Rating: Hold (Revise from Speculative Buy).