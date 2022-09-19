DAX: Strong Momentum, But Is It Sustainable?

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.91K Followers

Summary

  • The DAX ETF tracks the DAX Index, a basket of premier companies listed in Germany.
  • The DAX ETF has rallied 25% in Q4/2022 on the back of lessening concerns about a European energy crisis and a rebounding euro.
  • Looking forward, I still see too much risk for European economies for me to feel comfortable recommending DAX as a buy.

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram on German flag and blue sky background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) gives investors exposure to the DAX Index, a portfolio of stocks representing the premier companies listed in Germany.

In recent months, the DAX ETF has staged a strong rebound, as fears of an

DAX ETF characteristics

Figure 1 - DAX ETF characteristics (globalxetfs.com)

DAX top 10 holdings

Figure - DAX top 10 holdings (globalxetfs.com)

DAX historical returns

Figure 3 - DAX historical returns (morningstar.com)

DAX has rebounded in Q4/2022

Figure 4 - DAX has rebounded in Q4/2022 (stockcharts.com)

European natural gas prices skyrocketed in 2022

Figure 5 - European natural gas prices reached EUR 330 / MWh in August 2022 (tradingeconomics.com)

DAX Index rallied 15% in Q4/2022

Figure 6 - DAX Index rallied 15% in Q4/2022 (stockcharts.com)

Euro rallied 7% in Q4

Figure 7 - Euro rallied 7% in Q4/2022 (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.91K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.