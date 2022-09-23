Alibaba: Better Positioned To Benefit From China's Reopening

Jan. 12, 2023 7:20 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
5.84K Followers

Summary

  • We continue to be bullish on Alibaba - the stock is up nearly 46% since we last published our buy rating in November.
  • We expect China’s rapid move away from the lockdown environment to serve as a major tailwind for Alibaba, as China still accounts for the bulk of its revenues.
  • We believe Alibaba is better positioned to benefit from China’s reopening as it expands revenue sources abroad. We expect the company to outperform toward 2H23.
  • We expect Alibaba Cloud to grow more meaningfully now but remain concerned about macroeconomic headwinds harming the IT spending environment.
  • We believe Alibaba also provides an extremely attractive valuation, trading at 1.7x C2024 on a P/E basis compared to the peer group average at 17.6x.

Jack Ma Awards Rural Schoolmasters In Western China

Wang He

We continue to be bullish on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). We expect China's rapid reversal of its COVID restrictions to drive Alibaba's stock further as the company's main geographic source of revenue, China Commerce, recovers. We believe Alibaba is a Chinese stock

123

SeekingAlpha

231

TechStockPros

23

TechStockPros

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
5.84K Followers
We are professional stock pickers with a proven track record, in investments, industry expertise, and technology edge. We have been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investor) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. Before our Wall Street careers, each of us worked in the tech industry starting as an engineer at various high-tech companies before eventually earning an MBA. We strive to provide clear, applicable, and insightful Wall Street grade fundamental research with an investing edge on tech stocks. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after through investigation into hype and conventional wisdom. We aspire to provide best in class investment research to retail investors. We want to level the playing field for retail investors, by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.